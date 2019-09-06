Pennsylvania needs to clean up its Chesapeake Bay-polluting act

Maryland must “reduce pollution,” Ms. Filson declares. Well, since 1985, Maryland has reduced the nitrogen it sends to the Chesapeake Bay by 39%, during which time Pennsylvania only accomplished an 11% reduction, according to the Chesapeake Bay Program’s watershed model. In 2017, Pennsylvania sent more nitrogen flowing into the bay (111 million pounds) than Maryland and Virginia combined (103 million pounds), according to Chesapeake Bay researchers. In that context, an “ignore Pennsylvania” strategy is short-sighted.