Can legalized cannabis help reduce Baltimore’s gun violence? | COMMENTARY

Mature cannabis plants wait to be harvested at SunMed Growers, one of the largest cultivators of cannabis in Maryland. The company has been ramping up production at their Cecil County plant in anticipation of the July 1, 2023, legalization of adult use of recreational cannabis in Maryland under a constitutional amendment approved by voters last year. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Saturday marks the legalization of adult recreational cannabis use in Maryland, and much attention will be paid — likely for weeks to come — about this historic change in state law and the challenges it poses to producers, regulators, families and law enforcement.

Medicinal marijuana use was approved a decade ago in Maryland, but the march toward recreational legalization was slow, even as the state came to grips with its unusually high incarceration rate for cannabis possession (ranking fifth among states as recently as 2010), and the damage this had wrought, particularly on low-income predominantly Black communities. Locking up young people of color at a rate disproportionate to their white counterparts, who use cannabis as frequently, is shameful. And to many Marylanders, locking up anyone for this commonly used substance is as foolish, costly and counterproductive as the banning of alcohol during Prohibition.

And so last year voters approved amending the state constitution to legalize cannabis by a greater than 2-to-1 margin (1,302,161 voting “For” to 635,572 choosing “Against”). Nearly half of U.S. states have legalized recreational cannabis including neighboring Delaware (as of April), Virginia (effective next year) and the District of Columbia, which was among the first to legalize in 2014. More than two-thirds have legalized it for medicinal purposes. And it’s already generating billions of dollars of revenue for local economies, but it will take some time to judge the full impact.

Here’s the question that should interest all Marylanders: Will legalization reduce gun violence?

This is urgent in Baltimore, where we’ve seen more than 300 murders annually for eight straight years. While there are a number of factors in the homicide rate, one of them is the link with drug trafficking. Much as the repeal of Prohibition struck a blow against organized crime of nearly a century ago, it is hoped that legalizing cannabis might have a similar effect on drug traffickers. That requires, of course, that users have access to a legal product that isn’t a lot more costly than the unregulated variety currently available on the street. This is why the affordability and availability of marijuana — as well as minority-ownership in the supply chain — have been important issues for state regulators; legalization removes the incentive for crime.

But the experience in other states has been mixed so far. If pot becomes unprofitable to dealers, it’s possible they might they put their energies into pushing opioids like fentanyl or other more dangerous substances. That is a risk, but surely not nearly as great a threat as the continued harm done by racially biased enforcement of marijuana possession laws and the lasting damage that has already done to relations between police and non-white communities. None of this is to suggest that marijuana is harmless. That would be like suggesting alcohol is harmless. It is not. The question is how best to achieve responsible use — and fix the damage done by criminalization.

Legal recreational cannabis is about more than simply giving people better access to something they want. It needs to be about healing a part of our society absolutely devastated by the “War on Drugs,” which turned out to be mostly a war against some of society’s most vulnerable individuals. Nothing about this transition will be easy. But at every step, we need to be mindful of a long-term goal — not of greater cannabis consumption, but of moderate and responsible, legal use that should lead to a reduction in crime associated with the drug trade. A drop in homicides may not be an immediate byproduct. But it’s reasonable to expect, particularly as this new economy moves forward and other states (and perhaps the federal government) join in, that the stage has been set for a better, safer future.

