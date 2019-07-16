Release the audit, BSO

We have no reason to disbelieve a news release from the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra disclosing the conclusion of an audit last year that “there is substantial uncertainty about the BSO’s ability to continue as a going concern.” But without the full details, we have no way of putting that finding into context either, and the BSO has not responded to multiple requests from The Sun or the musicians to provide it. The BSO is a private organization, and if it doesn’t want to release the audit showing the full picture of its finances to the public, it doesn’t have to. But the public is also not obligated to support its position in negotiations with the players over a contract proposal that would cut musicians’ salaries by 20 percent. Donors are not obligated to trust it with their funds, and political leaders on the state and local level are not obligated to provide it with millions of taxpayer dollars every year. The BSO could choose to be much more forthcoming about the details of its finances; its peer organizations are.
The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra annually publishes its audit reports. So do the New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia Symphony, Atlanta Symphony, Houston Symphony and the Utah Symphony & Opera. Pittsburgh also posts a Donor Bill of Rights that says, among other things, that donors have a right “to be informed of ... [the orchestra’s] capacity to use donations effectively for their intended purposes” and “to have access to the organization’s most recent financial statements.” The Minnesota Orchestra holds a public event (with coffee and cookies) to discuss its season and financial status. And from coast to coast, orchestras publish annual reports online containing various levels of detail of their financial status, typically including assets, liabilities, revenue from tickets, annual giving, endowment draws, concert-related and administrative expenses and more. You can find them posted on the websites for orchestras in Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dallas, Detroit, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Minnesota, Nashville, St. Louis, Seattle and Utah. But not Baltimore.
Because the BSO is a non-profit, its IRS form 990, which contains a substantial amount of financial information (including salaries of top-paid employees), is public information. But there is a lag before such forms are released (the most recent one covers 2016), and they don’t give the kinds of details found in many other orchestra’s publicly posted annual reports or audited financial statements. Moreover, many of the other major orchestras post their 990 forms on their websites. The BSO does not. (You can find it on Pro Publica’s excellent database of 990 forms, though.)
Baltimore symphony patrons got whiplash this spring from the BSO’s announcement of a schedule of summer concerts in April followed by the news that they were being cancelled for financial reasons in May. Members of the legislature who worked this spring to carve out additional money in the budget say they had no idea that the orchestra’s finances were so dire. A member of the symphony endowment board of trustees warned management that it needed to be more forthcoming about its situation when lobbying the governor to release those funds. How desperate will the situation have to become before the BSO provides the level of fiscal transparency that other major orchestras do as a matter of course?
One other note: The financial documents from other orchestras do back up one argument that management supporters are making in the current lockout over contract negotiations with the musicians — The BSO’s endowment is pathetic. At $60 million, it’s only about twice the BSO’s annual budget. Compare that to orchestras of similar size. The Indiana Symphony’s endowment is more than $100 million. The Minnesota Orchestra has about $133 million in its endowment and other investments. The Dallas Symphony’s endowment is $145 million. The St. Louis Symphony’s annual budget is about the same as Baltimore’s, but its endowment tops $220 million. (And that’s not even considering the Big Five — Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and Cleveland. Boston’s endowment is so big that its most recently reported annual draw is nearly as big as the Baltimore Symphony’s entire annual budget.)
Members of the symphony players committee have criticized the endowment trust for declining to increase the annual draw to the maximum under state law of 7%, but the current draw of 5.75% is already higher than that reported by other major orchestras, which tend to hover in the 4.5%-5% range. Investment returns in recent years have been higher than 7%, but that won’t always be the case, and if the endowment is to provide consistent support for the orchestra in perpetuity, it needs to bank extra assets when the market is up to compensate for years when it will be down.
We completely sympathize with the musicians’ frustration and anger. It’s not their fault that the symphony’s expenses routinely exceed its revenues or that the endowment remains so small compared to other orchestras, yet they have been forced to make repeated sacrifices over the years and are being asked to make more. But digging deeper into an endowment badly depleted by previous bail-outs of the BSO simply isn’t the answer.