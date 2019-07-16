Release the audit, BSO

We have no reason to disbelieve a news release from the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra disclosing the conclusion of an audit last year that “there is substantial uncertainty about the BSO’s ability to continue as a going concern.” But without the full details, we have no way of putting that finding into context either, and the BSO has not responded to multiple requests from The Sun or the musicians to provide it. The BSO is a private organization, and if it doesn’t want to release the audit showing the full picture of its finances to the public, it doesn’t have to. But the public is also not obligated to support its position in negotiations with the players over a contract proposal that would cut musicians’ salaries by 20 percent. Donors are not obligated to trust it with their funds, and political leaders on the state and local level are not obligated to provide it with millions of taxpayer dollars every year. The BSO could choose to be much more forthcoming about the details of its finances; its peer organizations are.