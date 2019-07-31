Brandon Scott’s plan for Baltimore: This is what voters expected from the new City Council

Although Mr. Scott insists this set of policies has nothing to do with his potential run for mayor, and that these are things he wants to and expects to achieve during the 16 months he has in the role of council president, they will inevitably be viewed as a manifestation of his presumed personal ambition. To which we say, so what? When he ascended to the council presidency in the wake of former Mayor Catherine Pugh’s resignation, we wondered whether he would be able to use the post to demonstrate the same attention to and mastery of issues other than crime, which had heretofore been the defining focus of his career. These proposals give him the chance to answer that question and for voters to take the measure of his leadership.