We did everything right; our kid still got COVID | COMMENTARY

Now, she’s holed up in her bedroom, steadily worsening, and taking video calls and tablet time under the fort she built out of her bedcovers in the morning, when she was feeling better. Her dad and I wear a mask around her, and she, around us and the dog — the pandemic puppy we brought home exactly one year ago. I just finished disinfecting all the shared surfaces and am alternating between resigned acceptance and rank anxiety: COVID-19 is in my house. It is in my child, the one person I fervently hoped it would never touch. And it is likely in me, waging battle with my vaccine-boosted cells. I can’t yet tell if the scratchiness in my own throat is sympathetic or real, and I can’t get tested until Thursday to search for a “breakthrough” case of COVID.