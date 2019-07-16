There’s a big difference between the Colo. gay wedding cake case and Maryland denying an anti-gay Christian school state funds

There is every reason to believe the state will prevail in this case. But if for some reason it does not, we agree with Del. Maggie McIntosh that Maryland should then drop the program. That would be a shame for the students who have gotten educational opportunities that would otherwise be unavailable to them and for the schools that have complied with the terms despite, in many cases, sharing Bethel’s views about marriage. But the state has a legitimate and compelling interest in ensuring that the public’s funds are not used to subsidize discrimination.