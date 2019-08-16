Baltimore needs help, but it’s not helpless

Second, the reason the volunteer was able to administer naloxone and possibly save two lives is that a Baltimore resident on the scene happened to have some on hand. That’s not a coincidence. Baltimore’s health department has been at the forefront nationally in trying to make naloxone as widely available as possible and to train residents in its use. The city was an early adopter of the harm reduction strategy for coping with addiction, and Baltimore is home to a wide variety of institutions dedicated to advancing the practice of addiction treatment. We haven’t solved the problem, but we have shown courage in our willingness to try new approaches.