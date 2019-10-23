Mr. Harrison also showed leadership in bringing in an outside attorney to lead an independent investigation into the corrupt Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force, although it took him longer than we would have liked to make that decision. The commissioner had been reluctant to undertake such an inquiry, likely swayed by concerns of City Solicitor Andre Davis that such an investigation could open up the city to expensive legal challenges and settlements. That should not be the concern of Mr. Harrison, however. And we’re glad to see he was open to listening to the public and changing his mind; something any good leader must be able to do.