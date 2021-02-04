Weeks without a paycheck: Baltimore fiasco hurts workers, city’s reputation | COMMENTARY

The new payroll system, Workday, is not a novel one. It is used by many companies, including The Sun. So it seems the mistakes would have come by city officials at the implementation level, rather than with Workday, which should be experienced with new rollouts. If the problem is with Workday, we would expect the city to hold them accountable as well. For now, the focus should be devoted to getting employees paid, but there should also be an extensive post mortem when this is all over to make sure problems like this don’t arise again.