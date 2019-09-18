Let’s keep civility in the Baltimore mayoral election

We say this not because we support Mr. Scott or believe his candidacy is beyond questioning. He deserves real scrutiny — but the kind of scrutiny that helps Baltimoreans decide whether he has what it takes to lead this city. Voters have already said they are looking for serious leadership to guide Baltimore in a new direction. Anyone running for mayor needs to regain the trust and confidence of an electorate turned off by city government after the recent scandal involving former mayor Catherine Pugh and hefty payments she received for her Healthy Holly children’s book series. We are pretty sure that name calling and barb throwing is not going to do much to comfort people. How about the candidates focus on their opponents’ records and platforms?