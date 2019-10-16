Obviously, physical activity is good for heart health and keeping kids fit and at a healthy weight. Free, uninhibited play also allows kids to use their imagination and develop dexterity and physical, cognitive and emotional strength, according to The American Academy of Pediatrics. Kids who engage in active play decompress and release stress, an important coping mechanism for have who have built up anxieties caused by the trauma of living in unsafe places. The same goes for pent up anger, which might otherwise manifest itself in bad behavior that can get kids in trouble at school. Really, it’s no different from adults who use a nightly run or spin class to keep their stress levels in check.