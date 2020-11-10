Devaluing Black neighborhoods: Redfin accused of the latest form of redlining | COMMENTARY

Homeownership is one of the easiest ways to build wealth, if your house increases in value. It can have the exact opposite result if the houses in your neighborhood stay artificially stagnant or even decline in value. Black neighborhoods are already widely undervalued. In the average U.S. metropolitan area, homes in neighborhoods where the share of the population is 50% Black are valued at about half that of homes in neighborhoods with no Black residents, according to a Brookings Institution Gallup study. And it’s not always because the neighborhoods are of different caliber. Homes of similar quality in neighborhoods with similar amenities are worth 23% less in majority Black neighborhoods, the study found. Lower accumulation of wealth makes it harder to: pay college tuition so the next generation has a step ahead, invest in businesses or the stock market, sock away money for retirement and save enough to pass on wealth through inheritance.