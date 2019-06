Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

The General Assembly's decision to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana -- a last minute save by the Legislative Black Caucus and others from what appeared a sure defeat in the House -- will serve to free up police and prosecutors to focus on more serious crimes, will save taxpayers money from jailing thousands of people per year and, most importantly, will eliminate a crime that is enforced disproportionately against African Americans. The announcement by Governor O'Malley -- who not long ago was criticizing Baltimore police for not making enough arrests -- that he will sign the measure is evidence of just how rapidly public opinion is shifting on marijuana. Likewise, the legislature was right to quickly revisit its well-intended but flawed medical marijuana program. Reforms enacted this year should help ensure those who suffer from certain painful chronic conditions will actually be able to get the drug.