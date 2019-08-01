Two Democrats we need to hear more from: Jay Inslee and Andrew Yang

Mr. Inslee is, of course, not the only Democrat concerned about climate change. They all are. But he has the distinction of viewing every issue in this campaign — whether it’s the economy, foreign policy or social justice — through a climate lens. He is closing in on 200 pages of detailed policy proposals for remaking the energy sector, transitioning to a clean-energy powered economy and bringing the rest of the world along with us. It’s more focused than the Green New Deal (it doesn’t lump universal health care into the mix) and reflects an understanding of the legacy of injustice and inequity around pollution in this country and the need to make sure the benefits and costs of fighting climate change are shared equitably. His plans cover everything from fossil fuel subsidies, which would end, to urban planning and mass transit. We need not only the comprehensiveness of Mr. Inslee’s climate vision but also the urgency he brings to the issue. The latest research from the United Nations climate panel suggests we have shockingly little time to eliminate net greenhouse gas emissions before we do irreparable damage to the planet, and we need someone in this race to be finding every possible opportunity to push that back into the center of the discussion.