Last Thursday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao testified that the Trump administration will not be building a long-awaited new rail tunnel under the Hudson River connecting New Jersey and New York. The $9.5 billion project failed to qualify for funding, she said, and so existing tunnels will have to be repaired at an expected cost of $1.8 billion. The effort will not only worsen delays in and out of New York as tunnels are closed for repair, but they will not add much-needed capacity. For both local and long distance rail commuters in and around the Big Apple, this is a nightmare. Unfortunately it also spells trouble for communities situated along the rest of the Northeast Corridor, Amtrak’s most successful rail line. And that includes Baltimore, the Northeast’s fifth busiest station.