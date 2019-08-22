Alternative Fact of the Week: Trump becomes his own Politifact

On Monday, the White House denied a Washington Post report that the administration was considering a payroll tax cut as a means to shore up the economy, but on Tuesday President Trump told reporters, “Payroll tax is something that we think about and a lot of people would like to see that,” leading to a classic Wednesday headline in The Post: “Trump eyes fiscal jolt, denies need for it.” The president also indicated that he’s considering changes to the way inflation adjustments work in calculating capital gains taxes — because, obviously, cutting taxes for the rich, as Mr. Trump and the Republican Congress did in 2017, will totally recession-proof our economy. The president even acknowledged that the barrages of tariffs in his trade war with China are hurting the U.S. economy and could push it into a recession. (Um, duh. Despite all the “China is paying” talk on the presidential Twitter feed, J.P. Morgan analysts estimate that the tariffs already in effect are costing American families $600 a year, which will rise to $1,000 if President Trump follows through on his most recent threats.)