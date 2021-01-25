The reasons keep growing on why Baltimore needs police reform | COMMENTARY

We thank the ACLU for its well-researched report. But quite frankly lawmakers shouldn’t need any more data sets. Everyone knows the problem exists. Do something about it. At least one poll shows the majority of Marylanders want to see change. A group of 85 organizations that includes the ACLU Maryland said in October that the time is here and that particular attention needs to be paid to repealing the Law Enforcement Officer’s Bill of Rights (LEOBR), reform Maryland’s Public Information Act, and restrict when use of force is permissible. We can get behind all of that, and Maryland’s lawmakers should be able to as well. Baltimore Police Chief Michael Harrison said he wants to clean up the department, but he and other chiefs need help in the form of reform. No more speeches decrying police misconduct. Words are empty if reform doesn’t follow.