Want your mail-in vote to count, Maryland? Here are some lessons you should learn from the special election in the 7th Congressional District. | COMMENTARY

In states where vote-by-mail is frequently used, elections boards will proactively send out interim mailings to try to find the bad addresses before ballots go out, but there wasn’t time to do that here. And so, if primary ballots come back to local elections boards, workers there will try to update the addresses and send out new ballots before June 2, but they only have so much capacity to do that. And if ballots come back at the same rate as they did in the city in the 7th District race — forget about it. So many came back then, that mail carriers would bring them to the Baltimore City Board of Elections in trays, 10 to 15 at a time, said Baltimore Elections Director Armstead B.C. Jones Sr.