Juneteenth national holiday: Righting wrongs of yesterday and today | COMMENTARY

At least six states have in recent weeks either adopted or advanced legislation aimed at limiting how public school teachers can discuss race and race relations in their classrooms. Often couched under the misused term, “critical race theory,” they would ban from curriculum any serious look at institutional racism. Oh, it would be all very well to admit whites held ownership of Black people for a large chunk of this country’s history, but connect the dots from that to the social maladies of today — from urban poverty to the murder of George Floyd? States like Oklahoma are drawing a line. Some of it seems downright comical, like the Sooner State’s ban on teaching that “moral character is inherently determined by his or her race or sex,” which no legitimate teacher would countenance. Nor would it be taught under critical race theory, which technically refers to an academic concept having to do with how racism is a social construct woven into laws and policies, but is now often used by conservatives as a catch-all for all explorations of systemic bias and privilege.