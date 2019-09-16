Who really deserves to be removed from office after latest Kavanaugh allegations? Mitch McConnell.

The latest New York Times report detailing allegations that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh exposed himself to women without their consent during drunken Yale dorm parties may have prompted several leading Democratic presidential contenders to call for his impeachment, but it fundamentally doesn’t change the story of his disgraceful confirmation to the court. Yes, it reports allegations that such incidents happened not once but twice, but there was already plenty of reason to believe he was less than truthful when he painted himself as a serious, studious youth in his confirmation hearings. There was good reason to believe he lied about the extent of his past drinking, about when and how he learned of sexual misconduct allegations against him and about his involvement in various matters during his time as an attorney in the George W. Bush White House. All of that was in plain public view when the Senate voted 50-48 to confirm him.