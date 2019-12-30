There are still challenges ahead, of course. There always are. The port can grow only so much before it needs a new container terminal (at a cost of $1 billion or more). But that problem is about a decade away. In the meantime, there’s getting the Howard Tunnel done which might take two to five years at a cost of $466 million. There are environmental studies to complete. Permits to acquire. Even funding, which apparently is set, has not yet been publicly disclosed. But that’s for the next executive director to fret about. A national search to find that person is now underway. Mr. White can simply watch the container ships pass by his Eastern Shore dock. He’s earned the peace and quiet for a job well done.