New Year’s Resolution No. 1: Be like the firefighters and mask up | COMMENTARY

You know you need to do this and why: it. That’s why it’s so annoying to be reminded once again The virus is highly contagious, it will take months yet for the vaccines to begin protecting the wider population and you have an obligation to yourself, to your family, to your friends and to your community to try to limit the spread as much as you can. Don’t take our word for it. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health, the U.S. Public Health Service, leading epidemiologists and Gov. Larry “Wear the Damn Mask” Hogan are in agreement on this point. The dissenters are mostly in the crackpot territory. More than 5,500 Marylanders are among the more than 326,000 Americans who have died from the virus.