Brandon Scott’s afro: Hair does not make the mayor | COMMENTARY

Sorry for those folks, but Mayor Scott said the afro is a keeper. He first started growing out his hair when barbershops were shut down to stop the spread of COVID; as an example that getting a haircut was a threat to public health at the time. Then as time wore on, the longer hair felt natural and comfortable to him. He had sported lengthy tresses most of his life, cutting off braids after graduating college because people told him he couldn’t get a professional job with them. It was one of the decisions he regrets most in life; it was if he had cut off a part of his soul. So, when people, including his parents and staff, started telling him to get rid of the afro if he wanted to be mayor, he resisted — strongly. Why should he have to change his look to fit an image of what a mayor is supposed to be? And so the afro lives on. That’s the message he gave sixth graders he spoke with as his first official mayoral duty. It seems even the middle school generation was interested in his hair. “Don’t let anyone tell you that your hair determines what your amount of success should be,” he said. “It is about who you are as a person, what your abilities are, how you treat people.”