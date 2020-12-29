Anne Arundel enacts comprehensive executive security reforms seven years late | COMMENTARY

Residents of Anne Arundel County may well have done a double-take when they read about how the county’s police department this month formally made substantial changes to the manner in which its officers provide protection to the county executive in the wake of the John Leopold scandal. Mr. Leopold, as readers may well recall, abused his authority in expecting officers in his security detail to run all manner of personal errands for him, from collecting contributions to his political campaign to emptying his urine catheter bag three times per day. It all came out at trial — nearly eight years ago when he was convicted of two counts of misconduct. Anne Arundel is on its third county executive since then. How is it possible that the county is just now getting around to rewriting the rules from top to bottom to make sure such behavior never happens again?