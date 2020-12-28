Trump’s capitulation on pandemic relief is no cause for celebration | COMMENTARY

If anything, the president’s erratic behavior was a reminder of his erratic presidency, disowning an aid package that his own senior staff helped negotiate. But threatening to walk away from it after Congress had already passed it. This was not the conduct of a president seeking to change public policy, it was the sort of thing that one finds on reality TV shows — attention-grabbing, dramatic and, ultimately, somewhat nonsensical. That he spent recent days not on the phone urging members of Congress to change course but playing golf at his Florida resort reveals all one needs to know about the seriousness of purpose here. Mr. Trump doesn’t act as president, he behaves as if back playing the man in charge on an episode of “The Apprentice” or perhaps a sister on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” but with less fashion sense. Grabbing headlines is not done to serve a higher purpose, it is his purpose.