At the end of a long day of partisan back and forth during testimony by the president’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Cummings gave closing remarks that showed him to be a model of decorum and leadership for Congress and the country. "I’m sitting here listening to all this, and it’s very painful, very painful, " he said, addressing Mr. Cohen. "We are better than this. We really are. As a country, we are so much better than this.” He urged his fellow lawmakers to focus on giving future generations a democracy better than ours, “so they can do better than we did.”