That second circumstance is worth exploring. Across the country, truck traffic is on the rise. They’re moving nearly three quarters (by weight) of all the freight in the United States and Americans, thanks to an improved economy, are buying more stuff than ever before. That means cars and trucks are sharing the roads like never before. And that can raise problems. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 5,000 Americans died in truck-involved crashes in 2018, the most recent year for which statistics are available. In Maryland, the numbers have been worsening, too: 5,906 crashes involving a truck, up from 5,833 in 2014. And while truck-involved crashes are less common than crashes involving other types of vehicles, they are more apt to produce fatalities — the natural result of 80,000-pound vehicles striking 3,000-pound vehicles.