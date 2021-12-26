2021 Marylanders of the Year: the state’s 24 health officers | COMMENTARY

But this year, the second of the pandemic, took a particular toll, with 2021 deaths surpassing 2020′s; misinformation abounding; and politicization of the virus, safety precautions and the newly available vaccines growing. Some public officials improperly pressured health officers to go against best practices, and some community members harassed them. Two resigned, one was fired, and several had police details assigned to watch over them because of credible threats that were made toward them. Yet those health officers who could, continued their important work, often for piddling pay, and they did it for us.