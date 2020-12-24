2020 Marylander of the Year: honorable mentions | COMMENTARY

Through quick, decisive and early action, the director of the 100-year-old Maryland Baptist Aged Home in West Baltimore was able to keep coronavirus at bay, unlike many other area homes for the elderly, potentially saving the lives of the 30 residents and 40 employees in his facility. Way back in February, when the rest of us were still freely breathing all over each other, Rev. DeWitt shut down visitation. He followed that with eliminating non-essential trips outside, stocking up on personal protective equipment, and limiting staff contact with others. He had years earlier hired an infection prevention specialist to train the staff in best practices and establish protocols, so they were more ready than most. The actions were tough love, but they have thus far led to zero COVID-19 cases at the home, thought to be the oldest African American owned and operated nursing home in Maryland.