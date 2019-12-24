The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine professor shared the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for, as Hopkins puts it (which is far better than we could), “discovering how the body's cells sense and react to low oxygen levels,” which “may lead to treatments for diseases such as cancer, diabetes and heart disease.” Dr. Semenza’s love of science was cultivated in his high school biology class and honed at Harvard University, when a family friend’s child was born with Down syndrome leading him to focus on pediatric genetics. After going on to earn an M.D. and Ph.D., he eventually came to Johns Hopkins in 1986 for a postdoctoral fellowship in medical genetics, and lucky for us all, he never left. Dr. Semenza’s work has brought further honor to one of Maryland and Baltimore’s most respected institutions, launched a new field of research and just might help save countless lives.