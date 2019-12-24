The Sun will announce the 2019 Marylander of the Year on Sunday (chosen from finalists: U.S. Rep Elijah Cummings, Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson, Maryland House of Representatives Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, Maryland Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education Chairman William E. “Brit” Kirwan and Immigrant rights advocate María Perales Sánchez).
But these individuals also contributed significantly to making Maryland a better place this year and deserve recognition.
Calvin Butler
The former CEO of Baltimore Gas and Electric Company was appointed CEO and senior executive vice president of its parent company, Exelon Utilities, earlier this month, after taking on the role on an interim basis in October. He now officially oversees six local electric and gas companies that, combined, makeup the country’s biggest utility company based on customer base. It was a well-deserved promotion for this much-admired businessman, who continues to boost Maryland’s profile in the corporate world while working to improve local conditions. Under Mr. Butler’s leadership, BGE invested heavily in state communities — awarding grants annually to more than 250 non-profits that support education, arts and the environment among other areas — and continued to strengthen its commitment to equity and inclusion in business through increased spending with diverse suppliers. The Baltimore resident also serves on the boards of multiple city-based organizations.
State Sen. Jill P. Carter
The Baltimore Democrat launched The Sun’s “Healthy Holly” investigation by reaching out to reporter Luke Broadwater with a tip, saying she was having trouble getting questions answered from the University of Maryland Medical System regarding contract work. Mr. Broadwater looked into it and found that nine members of the UMMS board held lucrative business deals with the hospital network they were supposed to oversee, including former Mayor Catherine Pugh, who had arranged to sell half a million dollars-worth of her “Healthy Holly” books to UMMS. The revelation ultimately toppled the mayor (who resigned in May and has since been convicted on related federal charges of conspiracy and tax fraud) and led to a shakeup of the UMMS board as well as its senior management team. A bill Ms. Carter sponsored was signed into law this year requiring the UMMS board to undergo an ethical overhaul and prevent future abuses of power. Combined, these efforts boosted transparency and good governance in the state.
Dr. Gregg L. Semenza
The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine professor shared the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for, as Hopkins puts it (which is far better than we could), “discovering how the body's cells sense and react to low oxygen levels,” which “may lead to treatments for diseases such as cancer, diabetes and heart disease.” Dr. Semenza’s love of science was cultivated in his high school biology class and honed at Harvard University, when a family friend’s child was born with Down syndrome leading him to focus on pediatric genetics. After going on to earn an M.D. and Ph.D., he eventually came to Johns Hopkins in 1986 for a postdoctoral fellowship in medical genetics, and lucky for us all, he never left. Dr. Semenza’s work has brought further honor to one of Maryland and Baltimore’s most respected institutions, launched a new field of research and just might help save countless lives.
Melissa Hyatt, Lisa Myers, Joanne Rund, Christine Uhlhorn and Trisha Wolford
We salute these Baltimore-region, barrier-breaking women for shattering the “brass ceiling” of public safety agencies and becoming the first female chiefs of either the fire or police departments in their suburban counties. Christine Uhlhorn kicked things off a year ago in December, when she was appointed chief of Howard County’s Department of Fire and Rescue Services “effective immediately.” Next came Trisha Wolford, who was sworn in as Anne Arundel County’s fire chief in January; then Howard County Police Chief Lisa Myers followed in February; Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt in June; and Baltimore County Fire Chief Joanne Rund in July. Each of these women has risen to the top of what was once considered a man’s profession, showing the world that women are strong leaders in any realm and helping to normalize the image of women in high-up public safety roles. We wish them success and offer kudos also to the county executives who made the wise choices to appoint them: Howard County Executive Calvin Ball; Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman.