We see the need for some restrictions to protect the homeless — but without a criminal or monetary penalty. It’s just not safe for people to sleep on the streets with cars whizzing by. Especially in the dark of night. Just last month, a 78-year-old homeless man died after being run over by an MTA Mobility bus while lying on top of a manhole cover in the 100 block of E. Saratoga Street. The bus driver told police they never even knew anyone was hit, and police believe the steam and man’s dark clothing hid him from view. We should have sympathy for someone who becomes so desperate they take the risk of lying across a manhole with warm steam seeping out on a freezing cold night.