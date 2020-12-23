Baltimore’s water woes: Same old, same old. Let’s set a date for reform; our suggestion: April 8. | COMMENTARY

And were there any doubts about that prior to this week’s report from the city and county inspector generals? There are no fewer than 8,000 outstanding service “tickets,” meaning problems with accounts that have yet to be resolved. Eight thousand! If Baltimore Gas & Electric has this level of backlog, the Maryland Public Service Commission would be issuing back-breaking fines. And, by the way, ratepayers have been on the hook for much of the $133 million over the last 10 years spent to fix many of these problems. Well, at least those who were properly billed have been. Let’s not forget that certain users haven’t gotten billed at all. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, for instance. How nice that the folks who can afford million-dollar condos with five-star amenities have been spared $2.3 million in water bills since 2007.