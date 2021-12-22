High on Baltimore’s wish list: Better state supervision of parolees | COMMENTARY

More than one year ago, the Maryland General Assembly’s Department of Legislative Services took a close look at the state agency’s Division of Parole and Probation and found a variety of shortcomings. In a two-month period in early 2020, investigators found that 37% of victims and suspects in city murders and non-fatal shootings were under DPP supervision at the time. What else did they have in common? The study found these individuals were far less likely to be in compliance with the terms of their parole or probation or mandatory release, missing required meetings or work or school commitments, for example. Yet, in a majority of cases from these two months, DPP officers failed to follow up with the individuals in violation. As a result, not meeting the requirements of parole had no serious consequences for them. The opportunity to intervene, perhaps prevent gun violence, had been lost.