Pandemic underscores need to release more elderly prisoners | COMMENTARY

The state should use this crisis as an opportunity to prevent lost lives and reform prison practices by making older inmates — there were 972 over the age of 60 as of the end of FY 2020 — a priority for release, even after the coronavirus is under control. Maryland officials attempted to change state statute a few years ago to release a segment of inmates age 60 or older. But zero inmates met the criteria that would have qualified them for release. Legislation introduced last year based on recommendations from the Maryland Justice Reinvestment Oversight Board to expand the pool of elderly prisoners eligible for what they call “geriatric parole” was stymied by the shortening of the General Assembly session in response to the pandemic. Supporters of that legislation are eager to push again for change this year.