There’s a pandemic, people. Are post office gift delays really worth all the frustration? | COMMENTARY

The likelihood that timely Christmas package delivery is going to get much better doesn’t seem all that great, and some people are going to have to resign themselves to the fact that gifts may not reach loved ones when they want. But during this pandemic year, does it really matter? We understand the dilemma of people who can’t get much needed medications. As for the packages, they will get there eventually, and those who have the money to spend this year should be grateful for that. The country is experiencing record unemployment, meaning many people don’t have money for food, let alone to spend on holiday cheer. Small businesses are just hoping to be able to keep the doors open, and have suffered their own delays on shipments of inventory to keep their shelves stocked during the crucial shopping season.