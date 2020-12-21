Fiscal stimulus: Please, sir, I want some more | COMMENTARY

These are trying times. Many Americans will soon be celebrating the Christmas holiday and New Year’s Eve after that. It’s a time for good will toward all, for charity, for generosity, for inspiration, thankfulness and faith. Many of the trappings of the season are there, but families and friends won’t be. Large, in-person religious services? Not so much of that either. Even greeting cards and packages might be late this year. Yet above it all, it’s still appropriate to give thanks to all including our elected leaders and wish them well in the year to come. But let us also pray that Mr. McConnell and others will come to their senses and recognize that their “bipartisan breakthrough” is pretty thin gruel for a nation with 12 million unemployed, more than 317,000 COVID-19 deaths and counting, and with the knowledge that even with much-heralded vaccines, a return to normalcy is still many months away. They may not all be miserly curmudgeons on Capitol Hill but one overdue relief measure doesn’t mean they are keeping Christmas in their hearts either.