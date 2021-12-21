It’s time for a cautious COVID Christmas | COMMENTARY

In just the last few days, COVID-19 warning signs have begun shining brighter than Rudolph’s sniffer. Positivity rates have suddenly doubled, a product of both the lingering delta and highly infectious omicron variants, and the state health department’s cyberattack, which has kept Marylanders ill-informed on the coronavirus front for two full weeks. On Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced he had tested positive. On Tuesday, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. announced he’s tested positive, too. School systems are shutting down after-school activities. One district, Prince George’s County, has switched back to virtual learning exclusively. Meanwhile, Baltimore area hospitals are quickly running out of space to treat those with COVID — or other ailments. And, while President Joe Biden’s call for 500 million free, rapid COVID tests is all very well and good, it’s not so easy to find them right here, right now.
In short, it’s beginning to look a lot like this won’t be the Christmas of our dreams. It won’t even be the Christmas of Ebenezer Scrooge’s dreams, considering the havoc COVID would surely have wrought to the Scrooge and Marley counting house had Bob Cratchit been required to work at home.
Is anyone happy about that? Surely not. Are we overreacting? Underreacting? Are these latest infections a sign that the vaccines are failing us? Or do we simply need to calm down about mild (we hope) cases, with a growing percentage traced to an easily transmitted but seemingly less deadly variant? Meanwhile, the usual irresponsible suspects in right-wing media are having a field day lashing out at government “overreach.” What Marylanders need to do is take a pause, if possible, and perhaps reassess their holiday plans in light of these newly reported developments. Some may want to cancel or at least dial back, but others, particularly the fully vaccinated and boosted, may yet have a reasonable path to safe Christmas gatherings.
How bad are things? The short answer is that the indicators are mixed. The higher positivity rates and the crowding at hospitals are concerning, but this is also not 2020. A lot more Americans are fully vaccinated and boosted — Maryland’s 33% booster rate is slightly above the national average of 29.5%, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. So while the governor’s positive results are unfortunate, the chances for experiencing only a mild case, even as a cancer survivor, are quite good. The point here is not to let one’s guard down. Vaccination is not a perfect shield (both the governor and the county executive had all their shots), but it helps reduce the spread and, most importantly, reduce the severity when breakthrough cases happen.
That’s why we would urge everyone to visit the CDC’s webpage on holiday travel and follow the guidance posted there and endorsed by leading experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci and others. Step one is to get full vaccinated and boosted. And the other precautions are probably just as familiar: People ought to wear masks that cover one’s nose and mouth when around others, keep 6 feet apart from people with whom you don’t live, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, wash hands with water and soap frequently and get tested in advance of gatherings. There’s a lot more, too. People with weakened immune systems must take extra care. One should choose safer travel methods. Staying outdoors is better than indoors. And on and on.
With all due respect to Governor Hogan, who seems to have reduced his COVID-19 messaging to promoting vaccinations and spending more money on health care providers, this is probably not the time to be taking anything helpful off the table, even the unlikely event of stay home orders. It’s not hard to recognize that a certain complacency had set in prior to this latest surge. Walk into the average grocery or big-box retailer and perhaps you’ll find half the customers wearing masks. Keeping 6 feet apart? Maybe, maybe not. In a virtual COVID-19 “update” livestreamed on social media Tuesday, the governor urged vigilance but did not mention masks or similar precautions. The sooner we work together to lessen the spread and severity of COVID-19, no matter the variant, the better off we all will be. Mr. Hogan can start by mandating masks in every corner of the State House, including his own offices.
Maryland’s worsening COVID numbers are not a complete surprise. The rest of the country has been headed in this direction as well. But the Hogan administration’s failure to keep Marylanders properly informed about what remains a serious health threat — as well as exactly what happened to the Maryland Department of Health’s computer system — is deeply troubling. This distinct lack of transparency is yet another reason why this must be a Christmas of caution.
Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.