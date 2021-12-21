It’s time for a cautious COVID Christmas | COMMENTARY

With all due respect to Governor Hogan, who seems to have reduced his COVID-19 messaging to promoting vaccinations and spending more money on health care providers, this is probably not the time to be taking anything helpful off the table, even the unlikely event of stay home orders. It’s not hard to recognize that a certain complacency had set in prior to this latest surge. Walk into the average grocery or big-box retailer and perhaps you’ll find half the customers wearing masks. Keeping 6 feet apart? Maybe, maybe not. In a virtual COVID-19 “update” livestreamed on social media Tuesday, the governor urged vigilance but did not mention masks or similar precautions. The sooner we work together to lessen the spread and severity of COVID-19, no matter the variant, the better off we all will be. Mr. Hogan can start by mandating masks in every corner of the State House, including his own offices.