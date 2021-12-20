Maryland tolls: An unheeded lesson in transportation economics | COMMENTARY

The problem with that claim is that it doesn’t reveal the full story. The bike and pedestrian lane could easily have been afforded if Gov. Larry Hogan and state transportation officials had simply done one thing — kept toll rates at 2015 prices instead of lowering them to allow the state’s Republican governor to fulfill his campaign pledge to reduce state taxes and by doing so improve Maryland’s “business climate.” Now, the state will either have to pay the full cost (perhaps from the expanding state government surplus during the COVID-19 pandemic), convince the Biden administration to free the money despite the loss of the bike lane and/or keep the old bridge as a bike and pedestrian path (at some unknown cost). Clearly, getting the feds to back off would be the least expensive road for the state, whether it’s appropriate is another matter.