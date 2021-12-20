Maryland tolls: An unheeded lesson in transportation economics | COMMENTARY

For 81 years, the Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge has provided a crucial highway link between Southern Maryland and Virginia. But the two-lane Potomac River crossing on U.S. 301 has in recent years been regarded as wholly inadequate with increasing traffic congestion and delays. Plans for a replacement showed up on the Maryland Transportation Authority’s drawing boards about a decade ago with construction finally launched last summer. But now the project may have hit a roadblock as crucial $200 million federal loan from the U.S. Department of Transportation (about one-third of the cost for the replacement span) had been held up. The reason? As Maryland Matters recently reported, there are bicycle and pedestrian safety concerns. The new bridge was originally going to have a bike lane but it was dropped two years ago to save $60 million. State officials say the savings went instead to an Interstate 95 widening project in Harford County.
The problem with that claim is that it doesn’t reveal the full story. The bike and pedestrian lane could easily have been afforded if Gov. Larry Hogan and state transportation officials had simply done one thing — kept toll rates at 2015 prices instead of lowering them to allow the state’s Republican governor to fulfill his campaign pledge to reduce state taxes and by doing so improve Maryland’s “business climate.” Now, the state will either have to pay the full cost (perhaps from the expanding state government surplus during the COVID-19 pandemic), convince the Biden administration to free the money despite the loss of the bike lane and/or keep the old bridge as a bike and pedestrian path (at some unknown cost). Clearly, getting the feds to back off would be the least expensive road for the state, whether it’s appropriate is another matter.
Some day, perhaps when Mr. Hogan leaves his current office, he will have to provide a coherent explanation of toll policy during his two terms as governor because if there’s been anything more than political convenience involved, it’s been lost on us. Six years ago, he made sure tolls across the state were lowered marginally. At the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, for example, the base one-way rate for cars went from $6 to $4. At the Nice Bridge, it was a 90-cent reduction for southbound cars from $5.40 to $4.50. The governor explained at the time that they were made possible by new “efficiencies” found in the MdTA’s budget. What wasn’t mentioned in the official news release was what the resulting drop in revenue would mean for future capital projects.
Now, there’s nothing wrong with drivers paying less for bridges, roads and tunnels but it’s no great accomplishment to simply push maintenance and replacement costs down the proverbial road. The legislature’s budget analysts have concluded that over six years, the authority has been shorted $335 million it would have otherwise collected (and perhaps used to leverage borrowing for substantially more). There’s the Nice Bridge’s bike lane right there with quite a bit left over that might have gone toward helping finance a new Bay Bridge (to name another costly and controversial project waiting in the wings). Was it worth it? Did the 90-cent savings at the Nice Bridge translate into an economic bonanza for Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert counties, or was it as much a nice payout to interstate travelers using U.S. 301 as a way to bypass I-95 around the Washington, D.C.-Baltimore corridor?
And here’s the really strange thing. Last month, the Maryland Transportation Authority finalized its toll rates for the express toll lanes on the Capital Budget and Interstate 270. Brace yourselves, Maryland motoring public. When traffic is heavy, those who choose to travel these lanes will be forking over a whopping $45 for the full 12-mile distance from the Potomac River to Rockville. Tractor-trailers will be paying far, far more. So what happened to that governor so worried about the “business climate” that he found a relatively modest $5.40 one-way toll objectionable? The administration believes the toll rates are consistent with what is charged in Northern Virginia. Oh, and the governor can always point out the tolls are optional since drivers still have the option of the adjacent, non-toll lanes, never mind that they’ll be crowded and slower moving.
It’s entirely possible, of course, that Mr. Hogan is simply giving Marylanders what they want — bridges that lack accommodation for bikes and pedestrians and pricey express lanes around D.C. It would just be nice if the administration would be more forthcoming about its choices. You can pay your future transportation costs now or you can pay them later. There are no free rides.
