Putting Dustin Higgs to death would not be justice | COMMENTARY

This newspaper has long opposed capital punishment. History has established repeatedly that it isn’t applied fairly and without racial bias nor is it an effective deterrent. Maryland wisely outlawed the death penalty seven years ago. Two-thirds of states have either abolished the death penalty (22 states and D.C. and counting) in a similar manner or simply have not conducted an execution over the last 10 years (12 other states). Life in prison without the possibility of parole is a far more just outcome for even the most heinous of offenders. The U.S. is the only country is the Americas that still conducts executions. It is a practice banned in most developed countries but still maintained in such human-rights-abusing nations as China and Iran.