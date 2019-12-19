So what exactly is going on in minimum wage states? A recent survey by the news website Axios found that three of the four states with job growth above the national average had adopted laws to raise the minimum wage to at least $13.50 while three of the five states with the slowest job growth had no state minimum wage at all. It’s not difficult to find examples. Republicans may like to mock California, which was the first state to pass a $15 minimum wage three years ago. But economically, things are looking reasonably sunny out there with a median household income of about $75,000 last year, which is sixth in the nation (with Maryland, New Jersey and Hawaii, all states with at least $10 minimum wages, on the tippy-top).