Marylander of the Year 2020 finalists | COMMENTARY

The overarching theme of 2020 has been the pandemic, this novel coronavirus that’s upended all of our lives and separated us from friends, family and familiar routines. It is our shared challenge, and many Marylanders have responded to it with bravery, brilliance and an eye toward the common good. But even as we battled COVID-19, a second issue captured the attention and efforts of many this year: social justice. Here, too, Marylanders shone. Unlike the pandemic — which swept in suddenly and, thanks to recent vaccine approval, has an end in sight — the fight for civil rights and equity among groups of people has long been waged, and the generation of folks rising up to fight it today will undoubtedly need to continue their work for years to come.