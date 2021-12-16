Don’t sabotage campaign finance reform in Baltimore County | COMMENTARY

Last November, Baltimore County voters approved a critically important step toward making local elections not only more fair but also to make candidates less beholden to deep-pocketed special interests. By a more than 50,000-vote margin, voters passed a charter amendment authorizing public financing of political campaigns. It would work like this: Instead of relying on their own wealth or on support from big donors, candidates could elect to participate in a “Fair Election Fund,” where small donations would be matched by government funds beginning in the 2026 election cycle. The only apparent drawback? As has been customary in other jurisdictions where such systems have been implemented, it was then up to the local government to devise the specifics of how the fund would work — first by a work group, then by legislation submitted by County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. and finally by the Baltimore County Council. How many donations to qualify to participate? How large a match? How much could candidates draw from the fund for the primary and general elections?