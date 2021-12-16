Don’t sabotage campaign finance reform in Baltimore County | COMMENTARY

Last November, Baltimore County voters approved a critically important step toward making local elections not only more fair but also to make candidates less beholden to deep-pocketed special interests. By a more than 50,000-vote margin, voters passed a charter amendment authorizing public financing of political campaigns. It would work like this: Instead of relying on their own wealth or on support from big donors, candidates could elect to participate in a “Fair Election Fund,” where small donations would be matched by government funds beginning in the 2026 election cycle. The only apparent drawback? As has been customary in other jurisdictions where such systems have been implemented, it was then up to the local government to devise the specifics of how the fund would work — first by a work group, then by legislation submitted by County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. and finally by the Baltimore County Council. How many donations to qualify to participate? How large a match? How much could candidates draw from the fund for the primary and general elections?
Alas, everything seemed to be going just fine — until now. Based on discussions during a work session last Tuesday, it appears a majority of the County Council may ignore the will of county voters and seriously harm this vital election reform.
How? By capping how much candidates who elect to participate in public financing of their campaigns can spend overall. Let’s repeat that: This is not just about limiting how much a candidate can get in matching funds, that’s perfectly normal. For council candidates, the legislation calls for that to be set at $80,000 per election cycle. What the Baltimore County Council is talking about now is putting a cap on overall spending above and beyond that $80,000. In other words, any candidate who elects to participate in public financing would be put at a serious disadvantage to those candidates who do not and, as a result, face no such limit over how much they can spend on radio and TV ads, yard signs, direct mail promotions, billboards, rallies, paid workers and on and on.
As early as their next legislative session, scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m., the Baltimore County Council may amend legislation submitted by Mr. Olszewski, Bill No. 102-21, to slip in this deal-breaker. Whatever one may think of excessive spending on political campaigns (and given the amount spent by county executive candidates in the last cycle, including Mr. Olszewski’s $2.2 million, it’s reasonable to be appalled), this would actually worsen the problem by tilting the playing field to the wealthy. Further, as much attention has been rightfully paid to another spirited political debate in Towson — whether to create a second majority-African American council district in the county — disadvantaging the public financing system would clearly hurt minority candidates who often do not have the fundraising opportunities of their non-minority opponents.
As U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes, a champion of election reform in Congress, recently wrote in a Dec. 13 letter to Council Chairman Julian E. Jones Jr., public financing of campaigns promotes civic engagement and a strengthening of the political process. It’s also bipartisan. Maryland’s comparable system for gubernatorial races helped get Larry Hogan, a Republican, elected governor. It has proven its worth in early adopting Montgomery County where 98% of private contributions in the 2018 election cycle were of $150 or less. Baltimore City and Howard and Prince George’s counties have also approved similar systems. On the federal level, Mr. Sarbanes also wrote it in as a plank in his original “For the People Act.” This is about making small voices heard, not limiting opportunities for the candidates they support.
Perhaps certain council members are simply unfamiliar with how campaign finance reform works, although one hopes that does not include Mr. Jones, who chaired the work group. But it also could be that certain members of the council are looking at this matter exclusively through the prism of the potential impact on their own reelection campaigns. If so, how small and disappointing of them. Or are these council members simply fulfilling the desires of the usual suspects — big developers who lobby local government for special zoning and tax breaks always topping that particular list — who clearly understand that candidates elected on $20, $50, and $100 donations won’t be under their collective thumbs?
County voters have spoken clearly and decisively. It’s apparent to anyone who bothers to study this matter that capping how much candidates can spend after they’ve already exhausted matching fund limits is little more than a thinly-disguised attempt to derail reform. Don’t do it, Baltimore County Council. Approve the bill as written.
