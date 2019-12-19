But, alas, it was not to be. For only the third time in the Republic’s history, a sitting president has been impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives. Yet, perhaps for the first time, the Senate is bound and determined not to treat this constitutional process with the gravity and respect it is due at trial. It is a sickening sight, this total prostration before the White House, this loss of legislative oversight, this shirking of patriotic duty. Senator McConnell remains happily committed to his promise to do Mr. Trump’s bidding and not to treat the matter objectively in a Senate trial, the next step in the process. And Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s last-ditch attempt to get the Senate to put country first by not yet forwarding the two articles of impeachment until the Republican-controlled Senate promises to do its job (perhaps in some near-meaningful way) has so far had little effect, as Mr. McConnell now claims she’s simply “too afraid” to transmit them.