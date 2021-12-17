Marylander of the Year: 2021 finalists, like those in 2020, chosen for efforts amid pandemic | COMMENTARY

U.S. deaths from coronavirus have more than doubled from the shocking number of deaths that occurred in 2020: 800,000 compared with 375,000, every one of them a tragedy. The introduction of COVID-19 vaccines at the start of the year was marred by inadequate supply and a chaotic appointment system that felt more like playing the lottery than scheduling a shot. Vaccination efforts were further complicated later in the year by the politicization of the lifesaving inoculation. And even though theaters, restaurants, schools and other gathering spaces have largely reopened for some level of indoor, in-person operation, our sense of safety within those walls takes a hit with the announcement of each new coronavirus variant — along with our mental health. The longer the pandemic continues, the worse each of us fares.