Marylander of the Year: 2021 finalists, like those in 2020, chosen for efforts amid pandemic | COMMENTARY

When selecting finalists a year ago for the 2020 Marylander of the Year, it was clear that those involved in mitigating the effects of COVID-19 — physically, socially and economically — were at the top of the list. We never expected that to again be the case in 2021, much less for there to be a second full year of the pandemic. But in many ways, this past year was worse than the first.
U.S. deaths from coronavirus have more than doubled from the shocking number of deaths that occurred in 2020: 800,000 compared with 375,000, every one of them a tragedy. The introduction of COVID-19 vaccines at the start of the year was marred by inadequate supply and a chaotic appointment system that felt more like playing the lottery than scheduling a shot. Vaccination efforts were further complicated later in the year by the politicization of the lifesaving inoculation. And even though theaters, restaurants, schools and other gathering spaces have largely reopened for some level of indoor, in-person operation, our sense of safety within those walls takes a hit with the announcement of each new coronavirus variant — along with our mental health. The longer the pandemic continues, the worse each of us fares.
And so, when looking back over the year at the stories and actions that stand out as improving our state, we kept coming back to the pandemic as a theme. It simply overwhelms every aspect of our daily lives. Of course, many people undertook heroic, inspirational actions this year in many areas and deserve recognition, particularly those working to prevent unjust evictions, even before the pandemic; to reform the criminal justice system and restore trust in police through accountability; to promote racial equity; and to protect voting rights and easy access to the ballot box.
But the contest for 2021 Marylander of the Year, the winner of which will be announced Sunday, Dec. 26, is really among three contenders, whose impact on the state is widespread, significant and critical to a successful future.
These are our finalists for the 2021 Marylander of the Year, in alphabetical order:
Citizens
Eligible residents of Maryland have stepped up in a big way to combat COVID-19, getting vaccinated at a rate greater than 42 other states and the District of Columbia, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Dec. 16, more than 4.2 million Marylanders have been fully vaccinated, meaning they’ve received at least two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That’s 69.5% of the population, and nearly a third of them have also received a booster shot. Worldwide vaccination is by the far the best chance we have to end the worst of this thing, and Marylanders are largely doing their part.
Health officers
The state’s 24 health officers, one for each county and Baltimore City, largely toil behind the scenes, working to improve the overall health of their communities by educating people about health risks and best practices, and developing programs to keep illness at bay. But they were thrust into the spotlight this year as efforts to promote COVID-19 safety practices, especially vaccination, turned political. They’ve faced varying buy-in from their county executives, threats of harm from within their communities and even termination from their jobs — all for helping the population survive a deadly virus. And yet they selflessly continue that work, while also addressing opioid addiction and maternal and child health, among other issues.
Teachers
In the past year, the state’s teachers have deftly switched from virtual instruction to in-person teaching, then back to virtual on occasion, as positive COVID tests have briefly shut down their classrooms. It’s a dizzying dance that requires a skill set most of us could never master. Teachers are working with children who’ve lost a year of socialization, who have fallen behind on curriculum, and who are dealing with their own fears and anxiety from the pandemic, not to mention their daily lives. For them, and their families, teachers represent a supportive, stabilizing force and a reminder that there’s a better future ahead worth preparing for.
