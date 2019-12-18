We might be forgiving of Omega if we thought the company wouldn’t be inclined to do it again. Or if the Chesapeake Bay’s seafood industry was in stronger shape. But, alas, the latest signs have not been encouraging. While blue crabs seem to be in healthy number, oysters and rockfish are not. And the latest rockfish assessment, the young-of-year survey, indicates the species suffered another poor reproductive year with an index number of 3.4 (the average number of fingerlings netted at certain reporting locations in the bay) compared to the long-term average of 11.6. Overfishing isn’t the only challenge facing bay species given the myriad pollution problems, but it’s one that can be readily fixed. Omega can’t be allowed to continue to jeopardize menhaden in the Chesapeake Bay — or all those other species in the bay and elsewhere along the East Coast that depend on them.