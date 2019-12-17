That’s the ideal. The reality isn’t always like that. For one thing, landlords do sometimes end up with the benefit as primary homes are converted to rentals by owners and it goes undetected. This isn’t necessarily because the homeowners are scofflaws; they may simply be unfamiliar with how the credit works. Enforcement efforts, such as investigating when home addresses and driver’s license addresses and the like don’t match, are helpful but modest. Conversely, there may be some property owners who are eligible who don’t get the credit because they don’t know about it. If, for example. they have lived in their home more than a dozen years but failed to reapply for the credit beginning in 2007 (when the law was reformed to try to catch investment properties), they could fall into this category. And then there’s the strange business of how identical homes on the same street can have remarkably different tax bills. A house that’s turned over ownership frequently will have a higher assessment, one with a single owner will have a much lower one. The result? Jo Jones pays $8,000 annually in property taxes while Sue Smith pays $2,500 because she has never moved. And that’s perfectly legal. Yet, why is the state rewarding people so much for simply not changing homes?