MacKenzie Scott gifts a financial lifeline for HBCUs | COMMENTARY

Morgan, Bowie and UMES have all said they will use their newfound funding largely to boost their endowments. Morgan’s endowment, which University President David Wilson said was $18 million when he arrived at the school about a decade ago, will nearly double; that’s key to his goal of growing the university into one of the “top tier public research universities in the nation devoted to researching issues germane to urban and marginalized communities.” It mostly will be used to seed the university’s first-ever unrestricted endowment fund. Bowie’s endowment was just over $9 million before Ms. Scott’s gift and the president of UMES told delmarvanow.com that the university’s endowed resources will increase from $30 million to about $50 million. It is money the schools could need as the state faces budget cuts and to make up for years of underfunding by the state.