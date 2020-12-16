While COVID-19 rages, restaurant delivery apps shouldn’t take advantage | COMMENTARY

In a perfect world, the Grubhubs of the world would have already voluntarily taken such action, if only to keep restaurants in business. After all, these companies have justified their high fees in the past with the claim that they bring customers who wouldn’t normally order out. The convenience of the app — which provides long lists of restaurant menus from fast-food to high-end fare, processes payments and even allows you to track your driver’s progress — is obviously an attraction to people who prefer to stay at home but let someone else do the cooking. The formula has proven so successful that the company’s stock trades at more than twice its value from when it went public six years ago and there are imitators galore including Postmates and Uber Eats.