There’s no question that the D.C. suburbs have a traffic congestion problem, but a project of this scale requires caution and consensus. Certainly, Baltimore’s proposed $2.9 billion Red Line had that before Governor Hogan killed it four years ago. Baltimore County’s executive had come on board. So had the city’s mayor. In Annapolis, the governor and lawmakers had their say and voted for funding. But a P3 is different. It doesn’t get this level of oversight because it’s not dependent on tax dollars but on private financing supported by toll revenue from the added lanes. That puts far too much power in the hands of the governor. The Board of Public Works is the only check on that authority, and that’s too much to expect from just three people (one of whom is the governor, always a sure yes vote on his own initiatives) given the complexities.