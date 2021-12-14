Murder-suicide and the warning signs of domestic violence | COMMENTARY

But while more needs to be known about these specific cases before drawing too many conclusions, it’s not difficult to recognize that there’s a serious domestic violence problem in this country and we need to be exploring all the options to address it. Is there adequate access to appropriate mental health treatment in Maryland? Do potential victims (most often women) have the resources they need from legal advice to shelter space to protect themselves? And might there be better ways to keep firearms out of the hands of individuals with serious mental health issues or, perhaps, to hold accountable those who provide guns to such individuals?